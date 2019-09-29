American Jewish orgs, praising Romania for part in combating antisemitism

BUCHAREST - Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu, had a series of meetings in the US with the main American Jewish organisations, where their leaders commended Romania for the leading part it has taken up in the fight against antisemitism Romania, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE).

According to MAE, attending the meeting at the Permanent Mission of Romania to the UN on Friday were leaders of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), B'nai B'rith, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jews (NCSEJ), Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the World Jewish Restitution Organization."All the representatives for the organizations in attendance voiced their commendation of the friendship with Romania, of the partnership between Romania and the State of Israel, and especially of the leading part in the combat against antisemitism that Romania has taken up and successfully played. Romania's efforts in support of the Jewish community, including for legislation matters, its contribution to a working definition of antisemitism being adopted, as well as Romania's support for Israel at key moments, are well known and have led to a very close relationship between the two parties."The discussion is said to have been open and substantive, with political issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, including developments in relation to Iran, especially after the United States left the JCPOA, declaring Hezbollah in its entirety a terrorist organization, the combat against antisemitism, as well as measures to compensate Holocaust survivors and restore property featuring on the agenda.MAE added that Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu responded to the topics raised by the interlocutors and introduced them to Romania's priorities. The parties agreed to continue their dialogue and mutual support on issues of shared interest.———©2019 Agerpres, Bucharest, RomaniaVisit Agerpres, Bucharest, Romania at www1.agerpres.ro/englishDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

