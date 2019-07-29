Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband asks for $1.4 million of her estate

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, who introduced the late singer/songwriter to heroin, has made a $1.4 million legal claim on her estate, the British website, Metro, and other UK news outlets reported on Sunday.



Winehouse, who was proud of her Jewish roots and often performed wearing a Star of David medallion, died eight years ago at the age of 27 after battling alcohol and drug addiction for several years.

Blake Fielder-Civil, 37, a former video production assistant who has been described in the press as an addict, was married to the extraordinarily talented and equally tormented Winehouse from 2007 to 2009.Her family blasted Fielder-Civil’s attempt to claim the late singer’s money, telling Fox News: “He deserves nothing.”Fielder-Civil has asked for a lump sum payout plus a monthly allowance.A friend of the family told Fox News: “This is someone who spent a lot of Amy’s money during their time together. He also and spent a lot of their marriage in prison, bringing nothing but pain to everyone. To give him another penny would be too much. To say that it would be inappropriate for him to benefit from her estate would be an understatement.”Winehouse did not leave a will. Her after-tax assets of $3.64 million went to her parents, Janis and Mitch. Since her death the value of her estate is believed to have grown considerably from song royalties.Fielder-Civil said he has a valid claim because he was with her for six years during which she released some of her best-selling material. In a 2013 interview, Fielder-Civil said he regretted introducing Amy to heroin.Winehouse made a stunning debut with the release of the album, “Frank," in 2003.In 2006, ”Back to Black" won five Grammys and made her a worldwide sensation. But she struggled with substance abuse, a struggle she referenced in “Rehab,” one of her best-known songs.Her parents founded the Amy Winehouse Foundation to help young musicians and people with addiction problems. The family have signed a deal to make a biopic about her life, with proceeds going to the foundation.

