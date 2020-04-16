Anne Frank memorial desecrated days before Holocaust Memorial Day

On the eve of Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, a tree planted to honor the memory of Anne Frank in Coeur d'Alene Idaho was desecrated and in the German town of Immenstadt im Allgäu a slur against “yahudis”was spray-painted, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) reported on Thursday in a press release.
WZO Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel said that “incitement against Jews is growing every year” and that “Jews live in fear and hide their identity.”
He added that WZO demands that governments around the world will increase their efforts to fight antisemitism and that “we at the WZO will offer any help needed” to fight such incidents.