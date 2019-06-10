Anne Frank’s Diary reading to honor her 90th birthday in Venice's Ghetto

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Had the Holocaust never happened, Anne Frank would have turned 90 on June 12, 2019. To honor the occasion, a marathon reading of her renowned Diary will take place in Campo di Ghetto Novo, the main square of Venice’s Ghetto.



Ninety people, as many as the years she would have celebrated, will take turns in reading the whole volume in the Italian translation over several hours.

All participants, regular citizens as well as religious and political leaders, prominent scholars, athletes, artists, will read 5 or 6 pages of the book each.Born in Frankfurt in 1929, Anne Frank grew up in Amsterdam, where her family moved when Hitler took power in Germany. After the Nazis occupied the Netherlands, the Franks went into hiding. They were discovered and arrested in 1944. Anne, her sister Margot and their mother, did not survive the death camps.The diary that she had kept from the day of her thirteenth birthday to the day of the arrest was first published in 1947 and is considered one of the most powerful pieces of literature about the Holocaust.The event “90 voices for Anne Frank” has been promoted by the Italian writer Matteo Corradini.The local office of the Council of Europe, the city’s Jewish Community and Museum, the University of Venice “Ca’ Foscari” and the Associazione Figli della Shoah (Holocaust Children Association) are among the organizers.The reading will be broadcasted live by the Italian national public radio Radio Rai.“It will be as if each reader represents a candle of a birthday that we will never be able to celebrate,” Corradini told the local Catholic online magazine Gente Veneta. “Each reader will embody a wish, a dream and the aspiration to a happy future.”

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



