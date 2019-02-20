Anti-Semitic fliers appear again on University of Montana campus

Glacier national park, Montana.
(JTA) — Antisemitic fliers appeared around the University of Montana campus for the fourth time since November.
The fliers discovered Monday included an image of a disfigured member of the military with a quote from the late Sephardi Rabbi Ovadia Yosef that read “Goyim were born only to serve us,” NBC Montana reported.
Previous fliers pictured President Donald Trump with the flag of Israel said “Jews attack First Amendment” and referred to circumcision.
“There is a line that can be crossed, but as for putting out literature that is hateful or untrue, people get to do that because of the free speech amendment,” the rabbi from the area’s Har Shalom synagogue told NBC Montana.
In January, white nationalist fliers were left on doorsteps in Missoula and surrounding areas. In November, white nationalist recruitment fliers were posted around the University of Montana campus.
The Montana Human Rights Network and Missoula Rabbi Laurie Franklin said in a statement following the incident: “The ugly drumbeat of antisemitism is sounding once again, and we have an obligation to speak out. We’d offer three suggestions for our fellow Jewish and non-Jewish Montanans. First, let’s reject the common anti-Semitic myths so we can engage in real problem solving and discussion, not conspiracy-based bluster. Second, let’s recognize that antisemitism is fuel for white nationalism, and thus, hurts us all. And third, we call on Montanans to fully be ourselves and to simultaneously welcome all of our neighbors.”
