Antisemitic graffiti painted on door of Minneapolis school

Antisemitic graffiti on an Australian Jewish cafe.
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Antisemitic graffiti was painted on the door of a school in Minneapolis, the 17th incident reported by the Jewish community so far this year.
The graffiti discovered on Thursday at the Lake Harriet Upper School in Minneapolis included a swastika and the words “Kikes must die!”
The graffiti was painted over on Thursday afternoon, according to local reports.
On Friday, students of the school created chalk street art to spread messages of love and acceptance. The artwork included Stars of David and messages such as “I belong, you belong, we all belong” and “Love all!” A second “Chalk the Walk: Love Lives Here” was scheduled for Sunday.
Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said that it is the 17th
antisemitic incident reported to the JCRC in 2019.
“Perpetrators of these types of incidents are intent on spreading a message of hate and challenging the openness and respectful atmosphere of our community. Collectively, we must reject these chilling acts and the hate they represent,” Hunegs said in a statement
.
He said the council has been in close contact with the school principal and law enforcement officials and that “We appreciate their swift response to this disturbing incident.”
Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement
: In the strongest terms, Minneapolis Public Schools condemns the antisemitic graffiti at Lake Harriet Upper school. Our schools should be safe, respectful and welcoming places for all of our students, families and community members. And we stand united against hatred in all its forms.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>