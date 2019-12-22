The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Antisemitism complaint filed against Columbia University

The Lawfare Project filed a complaint with the US Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 18:52
Columbia University's memorial library in New York City. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Columbia University's memorial library in New York City.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Lawfare Project has filed a complaint with the US Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) against Columbia University claiming there has been discrimination against both Israeli and Jewish students on campus.
The complaint was filed by the project late last week on behalf of Jonathan Karten, a Jewish Israeli-American undergraduate student, who has allegedly been a victim of antisemitic discrimination over the past year.
Karten told the Post in a statement that he is “not proud to say that over the past several years studying at Columbia I have learned to become far too comfortable with anti-Israel sentiment, anti-Israel bias that often bleeds into antisemitism, a bias that has become all too normalized.”
But, last month he had a wake up call after he read that a well-known professor in the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University had endorsed Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Terrorist brigade, “with impunity.”
It hit close to home for him because this was “the very same brigade that kidnapped and murdered my dear uncle Sharon Edri, as well as countless other citizens, I understood that I could not remain silent anymore while my campus became a breeding ground for lies and escalating discrimination.
“It was the wake up call I think we all needed, enough is enough,” he said.
Edri was kidnapped and murdered in 1996 by members of a Hamas military wing cell, which was also responsible for murdering at least 10 other Israelis and wounding 49 in attacks that same year.
The complaint, seen by The Jerusalem Post, also stated that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is being used by faculty and student groups “to legitimize discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students because of the latter group’s race, religion and national identity.
“The equivalent would be using the conflict with Iran to discriminate against Muslim and/or Iranian students or singling out Chinese students and blaming them for Chinese government policy,” it explained. “Yet, when it comes to Jewish and Israeli students, the Columbia administration has allowed a severely pervasive and hostile environment to persist where said students (and faculty) are harassed, singled out and discriminated against under the guise of ‘pro-Palestinian’ advocacy.”
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, Lori Tucker, an attorney and Campus Civil Rights Project director at The Lawfare Project, said that Karten, along with many Jews and Israelis on the campus, have been “subjected to a continuous, stream of antisemitic and anti-Israeli comments.”
She said that “examples include being called a murderer, a Nazi, an agent of the Mossad,” which “was stated by a Columbia professor... and a 'f***** Zionist'.
According to Tucker, “members of anti-Israel student groups, such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Columbia University Apartheid Divest, have refused to engage in conversations with students who are Jewish or Israeli.
“Student groups which support Israel had had their events disrupted by anti-Israel student groups,” she continued. “The Columbia administration despite having knowledge of many of the aforementioned activities, has refused to take any meaningful action to protect these students and remediate the hostile environment that presently exists on campus for members of the Jewish and Israeli communities.”
Tucker highlighted that work on this complaint began many months ago, and although they greatly appreciate US President Donald Trump's Executive Order to fight antisemitism that was signed last week, and is “desperately needed, [it] was not the impetus for filing this complaint.”
Asked what results The Lawfare Project hopes to see in response to filing the complaint, Tucker said that “it is our hope that the filing of this complaint will result in the Columbia administration taking concrete steps to end the discrimination currently experienced by its Jewish and Israeli communities.
“The Columbia administration, faculty and students need intensive, comprehensive education about antisemitism and the various forms that it takes,” she stressed.
When it comes to the message that this should send out to other universities, Tucker said this type of behavior and rhetoric that “has become common and normalized on college campuses, will no longer be accepted.
“Jewish and Israeli students and faculty will use every resource available to them to fight back against antisemitism and anti-Israeli activity so that they can be educated and work in an environment free from discrimination,” Tucker concluded
Columbia University declined to comment on the matter.


