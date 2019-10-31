Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

As Corbyn grapples pro-terror label, Labour visits Arafat’s grave

Members of the British Labour party released a photo of themselves alongside Yasser Arafat’s grave as part of the Labout2Palestine group.

By
October 31, 2019 20:50
2 minute read.
Jeremy Corbyn acknowledges an audience’s applause. (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

As the UK heads to snap December elections, allegations current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is antisemitic, a danger to Jewish life, and unable to distinguish between the actions of ISIS and the US come to the front as Britain must come to term with the historic move to leave the EU – members of the British Labour party released a photo of themselves alongside Yasser Arafat’s grave as part of the Labout2Palestine group. 

 
The group is self-described as meant to promote education about Palestinian issues via travel. 
Should Corbyn win the upcoming UK elections, “Jewish life as we know it” would be in danger, Rabbi Dr. Jonathan Romain warned his Maidenhead Synagogue community in a letter released on Wednesday, The Jewish Chronicle reported. Maidenhead Synagogue is a Reform community in Berkshire.  
 
Yasser Arafat, the man former prime minister Menachem Begin dubbed “an animal on two feet” and former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin said he had to take a “pill against vomiting” before shaking his hand – is also the man who was able to bring the PLO back to Palestinian territory after it was driven out of Jordan and Lebanon to North Africa. 

Seen by Palestinians as a national hero, Arafat led a policy of public acts of terror, including hijacking airplanes and murdering handicapped people and throwing them to the sea – as was the fate of Leon Klinghoffer when the PLO abducted the Achille Lauro in 1985. 

A Labour source said: "If these people were serious about peace, they would be meeting Israelis and Palestinians working to build a better future, rather than laying wreaths for a man that unleashed waves of terror on innocent Israelis. Sadly this is just another grim reminder of the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn, who himself laid a wreath on the grave of those who masterminded the torture and murder of Israeli athletes.” 

In Israel during the years after the Rabin assassination the commonly accepted view was that Arafat is unable, or perhaps unwilling, to reach a finite compromise between his people and the State of Israel.

The main issues, including the return of Palestinian refugees and their offspring to the land and the status of Jerusalem, were never addressed in the original Oslo Peace accords and were meant to be resolved in a future that never arrived.  

Corbyn expressed support multiple times to radical Islamic groups such as Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran. He seems to hold ISIS and the US on equal moral footing, saying that both have done “appalling” things – Foreign Policy reported in 2018.


