At wake of coronavirus, Los Angeles streets empty of people

One of the most iconic cities in America, Los Angeles, seemed to have stood still on Friday after California issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday due to coronavirus disease in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti essentially instructed residents not to engage in any social activity that’s too big to take place in one room. The LA Times reported.
“Stay at home because you’re safe at home,” he said while explaining that people are able to leave the home to get food, medical services and needs, and to enjoy short walks.
All non-essential services and business closed.
On Thursday, three people were reported to have died from COVID-19 in LA county and 230 patients said to have the virus.