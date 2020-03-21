At wake of coronavirus, Los Angeles streets empty of people

A general view of empty school basketball courts the day after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles SOURCE:REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti essentially instructed residents not to engage in any social activity that’s too big to take place in one room. The LA Times reported.



“Stay at home because you’re safe at home,” he said while explaining that people are able to leave the home to get food, medical services and needs, and to enjoy short walks.