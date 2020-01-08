Auschwitz visited by record number of 2.32 million people in 2019

The total is about 170,000 more than in 2018, which also had broken previous records, the Auschwitz memorial reported on Tuesday.

Eighty-one percent of the visitors availed themselves of one of 340 guides who conduct educational tours in 21 languages.

According to the memorial’s online reservation system, some 396,000 visitors were from Poland, 200,000 from Great Britain, 120,000 from the United States, 104,000 from Italy, 73,000 from Germany, 70,000 from Spain, 67,000 from France, 59,000 from Israel, 42,000 from Ireland and 40,000 from Sweden.

In addition, over 900,000 follow the Auschwitz Museum’s Twitter account, more than 300,000 use its Facebook page, and 80,000 follow it on Instagram.

A record 2.32 million people from around the word visited the sites of the former Nazi camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in 2019.