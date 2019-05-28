Australian terrorist planned to kill kippah-wearing Jewish students

australia police 248 88 ap.
He stabbed his neighbor in 2016, but the knife he used was bought with the intention "to kill Jewish university students."
Ihsas Khan, a terrorist who stabbed a man in Sydney’s south-west planned to kill the students in what he called a "revenge" attack for the way Palestinians are treated, The Australian Jewish News reported.
Khan took the witness stand during a sentencing hearing last week in which the local paper reported him as saying, “I was planning on using it on Jewish students in the university to kill them. Just people wearing the Jewish head gear, the kippah,”
“I was filled with hatred," he said. "It was revenge for what was happening in Palestine."
He also reportedly told the court during his trial that he wanted to be "a martyr."
Khan was found guilty by a jury earlier this month of committing an act of terrorism against his neighbor, grandfather Wayne Greenhalgh, whom he attacked while Greenhalgh was in his driveway. Khan is facing life in jail.
After Khan was arrested and charged, police said they knew he had "strong extremist beliefs inspired by ISIS".
Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told The Australian News
that the "deeply shocking" incident “shows us why communal security is of paramount importance, not only in preventing and responding to attacks, but in providing training to members of our community and teaching vigilance and self-defense.”
“It also demonstrates how public information serves to incite hatred and potentially lethal violence... This is why we are so determined to combat demonization of Israel,” he added.
