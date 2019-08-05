Batwoman is vengeance, she is the night and she’s Jewish

Park the batmobile in the cave on Friday nights — Batwoman is Jewish.



An executive producer for the CW series, Batwoman, which is coming up this fall, confirmed Batwoman’s faith on Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner for the series , which will debut on October 6, said that Kate Kane, the DC Comics heroine who becomes Batwoman when it’s time to fight crime, will be a member of the tribe.The website Comicbook quoted Dries as saying, "Kate Kane is a Jewish woman.” But Dries insisted that it is “not a huge thing” for the character, who is also an out-of-the-closet lesbian.While neither Batman nor Robin ever made much of an issue of religion, Batwoman has a strong Jewish identity and celebrated Hanukah with her significant other before the pair shared a kiss in the comics.Comicbook also points out that Batwoman will join other Jewish characters in the Arrowverse —the “fictional multiverse” of series on the CW — to be Jewish, along with the late Martin Stein/Firestorm from Legends of Tomorrow and Felicity Smoak from Arrow.Batwoman will be portrayed by Australian model-turned-actress Ruby Rose, who had a dramatic role on the series, Orange is the New Black.The Batman character, like so many superheroes, was created by Jews, artist Bob Kahn and writer Bill Finger, in 1939.The Batwoman character was originally introduced as a love interest for Batman in the comics in the 50s, when some critics suggested that Batman might be spending a little too much time alone with Robin. The Boy Wonder was also subsequently given a girlfriend, Batgirl, Batwoman’s niece.The Batgirlfriend was dropped from the story but then was revived in recent years in her current incarnation as a Jewish lesbian in the comic books.Rose hinted in a panel at the conference that there would be some crossover between Batwoman and Supergirl, who has her own CW series, but it wasn’t clear whether that would include a romance, and, if so, whether Supergirl would be converting to Judaism.

