Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Batwoman is vengeance, she is the night and she’s Jewish

The website Comicbook quoted Dries as saying, "Kate Kane is a Jewish woman.” But Dries insisted that it is “not a huge thing” for the character, who is also an out-of-the-closet lesbian.

By
August 5, 2019 18:21
1 minute read.
Batwoman is vengeance, she is the night and she’s Jewish

Batwoman. (photo credit: INSTAGRAM)

Park the batmobile in the cave on Friday nights — Batwoman is Jewish.

An executive producer for the CW series, Batwoman, which is coming up this fall, confirmed Batwoman’s faith on Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner for the series, which will debut on October 6, said that Kate Kane, the DC Comics heroine who becomes Batwoman when it’s time to fight crime, will be a member of the tribe.

The website Comicbook quoted Dries as saying, "Kate Kane is a Jewish woman.” But Dries insisted that it is “not a huge thing” for the character, who is also an out-of-the-closet lesbian.

While neither Batman nor Robin ever made much of an issue of religion, Batwoman has a strong Jewish identity and celebrated Hanukah with her significant other before the pair shared a kiss in the comics.

Comicbook also points out that Batwoman will join other Jewish characters in the Arrowverse —the “fictional multiverse” of series on the CW — to be Jewish, along with the late Martin Stein/Firestorm from Legends of Tomorrow and Felicity Smoak from Arrow.

Batwoman will be portrayed by Australian model-turned-actress Ruby Rose, who had a dramatic role on the series, Orange is the New Black.

The Batman character, like so many superheroes, was created by Jews, artist Bob Kahn and writer Bill Finger, in 1939.

The Batwoman character was originally introduced as a love interest for Batman in the comics in the 50s, when some critics suggested that Batman might be spending a little too much time alone with Robin. The Boy Wonder was also subsequently given a girlfriend, Batgirl, Batwoman’s niece.

The Batgirlfriend was dropped from the story but then was revived in recent years in her current incarnation as a Jewish lesbian in the comic books.

Rose hinted in a panel at the conference that there would be some crossover between Batwoman and Supergirl, who has her own CW series, but it wasn’t clear whether that would include a romance, and, if so, whether Supergirl would be converting to Judaism.


Related Content

August 5, 2019
Janusz Korczak remembered 77 years after his murder in the Holocaust

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings