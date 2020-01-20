Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch visits Washington

WASHINGTON - Mayor of Beit Shemesh Aliza Bloch paid a three-day visit to Washington in first cooperation between the Jewish federations in Washington and the Israeli city after years of disconnection. Bloch met with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and several Jewish community leaders from the Washington area. In 2014, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington ended a 19-year-old partnership program with Beit Shemesh. A year earlier, Jewish Federation leaders had taken a hard position on some remarks made by Bloch's predecessor, Moshe Abutbul."There are no gays in my city, thank God," Abutbul had told Channel 10 News, calling gays a "health problem" that needs to be "taken care of." "We are outraged by your comments recently on Channel 10, in which you said there are no homosexuals in your' holy and pure' city," leaders of the community wrote in a letter back in 2013, condemning Abutbul's words.However, Ron Halber, executive director of the JCRC, told The Jerusalem Post that the decision of the Federation to change its relationship with Beit Shemesh had nothing to do with the politics at the time but rather with the fact that they were changing their own funding formula reflecting how they wanted to allocate money in Israel. "But there was a time when the relationship between the Washington Jewish community and Beit Shemesh was causing a lot of anger internally in the Jewish community, when there was a lot of conflict between the Haredim and other segments of the population and a lot of Washington area Jewry was upset at the lack of pluralism in the city," he told the Post. "When you have a superb symbol like Aliza Bloch, who talks about how she's trying to create a city where all different segments of Israeli society can coexist and not only coexist but thrive, that sends a very strong message for Washington Jewry," he continued. "It's not a shock that she was received very well," he added. "Everybody, from the mayor to every different segment of the Jewish community, think she was received beautifully. It was very much a breath of fresh air." "My goal in this visit was to bring the voice of Beit Shemesh to Washington, and to reestablish old relationship because I believe that the story of the city is not about me, it is about us as the Israeli society asking ourselves where we are headed," Bloch told The Jerusalem Post in an interview. "It was a painful disconnection for many years," she said. "When the people in Beit Shemesh elected me, they made a decision to live in a city that respects everyone. My message to the community here is one of inclusiveness," she added. "I want to strengthen these relations and to tell both the people in Beit Shemesh and the people in the community here – that's the way to build a future. If we keep engaging with exclusiveness, we have no chance."
Asked if she is confident that now the relationship between Washington Jewry and the Beit Shemesh community will be back on track, Bloch said that building a relationship "is not a single event, it's a process." "I think that we are on the right track, and now our job is to maintain it. I feel like we made a big step forward," she concluded.
