Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Belgian federal parliament welcomes its first Orthodox Jewish lawmaker

Freilich told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that leaving open the option is “clever.”

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
May 29, 2019 03:57
1 minute read.
Terror threat in Belgium

Belgium city. (photo credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



Belgium’s federal parliament welcomed its first Orthodox Jewish lawmaker, the former editor in chief of a major Jewish newspaper.

Michael Freilich, 38, who had edited the Antwerp-based Joods Actueel monthly for 12 years before entering politics last year, entered parliament following Sunday’s federal elections. Freilich, who was No. 5 on the ticket of the center-right New Flemish Alliance party, is the first “observant Jew” ever to serve in the federal parliament, Joods Actueel reported.



He has vowed to work in parliament to reverse this year’s de facto ban on producing halal and kosher meat in two of Belgium’s three states.



In the elections, the far-right Flemish Interest emerged as the country’s second largest party while more than tripling its number of representatives. Some of the gains appeared to be at the expense of the New Flemish Alliance, which finished as the largest party with 25 seats despite losing eight.



The Flemish Interest party, whose founders included collaborators with Nazi Germany and whose lawmakers have a history of anti-Semitism, won about 15 percent of the national vote – its best result ever. It had less than 4 percent in the 2014 elections.



Bart de Wever, the leader of the New Flemish Alliance, hinted that he would be open to cooperating with Flemish Interest, which is shunned by other parties.



Freilich told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that leaving open the option is “clever.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A FOUR-MASTED ship sails toward the port of the world’s southernmost city of Ushuaia, at the very so
May 29, 2019
Accused neo-Nazi launches presidential campaign: ‘This is Argentina, not Israel’

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut