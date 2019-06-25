Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Jews in Germany will be 'attacked' for wearing kippah- antisemitism comm'r

Berlin's antisemitism commissioner Lorenz Kogel avoided answering if he would dare walk with a Jewish head cover in a Muslim neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 25, 2019 22:33
A man wearing a kippah listens to speakers during an anti-Semitism protest at Berlin's Brandenburg G

A man wearing a kippah listens to speakers during an anti-Semitism protest at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Berlin's antisemitism commissioner Lorenz Kogel repeated the warning that it is unsafe for Jewish people to wear a kippah in public as they would experience "attacks in public over and over again" the algemeiner reported on Tuesday citing the Berliner Zeitung. 


When asked if he would wear a kippah and walk in a Berlin neighborhood in which many Muslims live he refused to answer, saying he is not Jewish and should not offer advise to Jews. 
He argued that in some Arab states "antisemitism is part of the state doctrine" and ergo it is not surprising people "carry antisemitism with them when they come to Europe."   


He also maintained that in his view, the Al Quds march in Berlin should be cancelled.  Roughly one thousand people marched calling for the elimination of Israel in the German capital during that march. 


The German government’s commissioner to combat antisemitism Felix Klein warned Jews in May that it is not always safe to wear the traditional head cover in Germany. 


“I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippot everywhere all the time in Germany,” Klein told the Fuke media group, sparking a debate about Jewish security in Germany.

