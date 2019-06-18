Berlin approves 5-year rent freeze in German capital

Supporters of the Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hold German flags during a protest in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2018.
The Berlin Senate on Tuesday approved a five-year rent freeze designed to tame soaring housing costs in the German capital, bowing to pressure from residents angry that their city has become less affordable.
The Senator for Urban Development and Housing in Berlin, Katrin Lompscher, said the five-year freeze, which was originally planned to take effect in January 2020, would apply retroactively from June 18.
Lompscher is a member of Die Linke [the Left] a German socialist-democratic party.
The German capital became an attractive city for many Israelis and is currently the home of roughly 20,000 Israelis, Maariv reported.
Israeli musician Daniel Gurfinkel was attacked in Berlin
in May by a dozen Palestinians who were protesting against the Jewish state.