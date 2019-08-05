Beverly Hills, 90210 cast celebrates series reboot

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Tori Spelling, star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and daughter of the series producer, the late Aaron Spelling, got together with other cast members to celebrate the upcoming Fox reboot of the show, BH90210 -- which will debut on CBS on August 7 -- by partying at a pop-up Peach Pit, the fictional hangout that became iconic on the series.

The series has deep Jewish roots and not only because the Spellings are Jewish. Series creator Darren Star (who went on to make Sex and the City) and several key cast members, including Ian Ziering (who played Steve Sanders) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) are Jewish as well. Brian Austin Green, whose father is Jewish, played a Jewish character, David Silver. There were many Jewish themes that came up over the years, including storylines that had to do with Andrea Zuckerman's Holocaust survivor grandmother.

Luke Perry, the actor who became a star playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on the original series, was set make guest appearances on the new show but passed away in March. But in addition to Tori Spelling and Garth, most of the key cast members will be appearing in the reboot, including Carteris, Green, Ziering,The trailers that have been released make it clear that the new show will be about the series regulars, but doesn't give too many hints at what will actually happen to them. While younger viewers may no longer understand what a zip code is, apparently the producers are hoping that those who loved the story of the world's most famous zip code in the 90s will tune in to enjoy more of their favorite characters.

