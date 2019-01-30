Black Jewish actor Jussie Smollett violently assaulted

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Black Jewish actor Jussie Smollett was hospitalized in Chicago on Tuesday night after he was badly assaulted in an attack, which is being described by police as a possible hate crime.



Smollett, who is known for his iconic role as a gay musician in the hit TV show Empire, was exiting a restaurant when two men approached him. The Chicago Police Department reported they “gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him.” They then proceeded to attack Smollet, pouring an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapping a rope around his neck.

Jewish Emmy-winning reality television producer and talk show host Andy Cohen tweeted three words in response to the attack: "This. Is. Vile."





Smollett was born to a Jewish father and African-American mother. In 2015, Smollett came out as gay, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “I choose not to talk about my personal life. But there is, without a doubt, no closet that I’ve ever been in.”In addition to Empire, he has also appeared in the films Alien: Covenant and Marshall.Tributes to the actor from Jewish organizations and celebrities have been pouring since news broke of the violent attack.“This reported attack on Jussie is a disturbing reminder of the terrible homophobia and racism that plagues our society,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “We call on police to investigate this vile incident as a hate crime and work swiftly to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.”The American Jewish Committee tweeted that they "are horrified by the assaulton @jussiesmollet, whose attackers shouted racist and homophobic slurs before putting a noose around his neck."We pray for his recovery and call on police to bring the perpetrators of this hate crime swiftly to justice," the group said.Jewish comedian Dan Levy, known for his role on the popular sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” tweeted, “Horrifying, heartbreaking, and deeply disturbing. Combat this hate by donating to a Black/LGBTQ organization today.”Ike Barinholtz, a well-known Jewish comedy actor, also took to Twitter to share well-wishes to Smollett."I hope @JussieSmollett is okay," he said, "and I hope the @Chicago_Police find the animals who did this to him."In an emotional video posted to Instagram, Empire creator said Lee Daniels said that "it's taken me a minute to come to social media about this because Jussie, you are my son.""You didn't deserve to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called 'die fag***, nigg**,' or whatever they said to you. You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that. We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are, because it shows that we are united," he said. " Hold your head up, Jussie. I'm with you, I'll be there in a minute." The shows co-creator Danny Strong also spoke out, tweeting: “The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live. Whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate-filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come.”Smollett is reportedly in good condition at the hospital. Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward and help the investigation into the attack.

