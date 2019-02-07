Bolsonaro treated for pneumonia in Jewish-Brazilian hospital

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president-elect, on October 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES/POOL)
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has pneumonia, a medical test showed on Thursday, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement.
Bolsonaro had a fever on Wednesday evening and doctors have adjusted his antibiotics dose, the hospital added.
The Albert Einstein hospital is often listed as one of the best hospitals in Latin America and was founded by the Jewish community of Sao Paulo in 1955.
Bolsonaro said he'll move his nation's embassy to Jerusalem in January, the close relationship between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became even more noticed when Netanyahu sent a search and rescue mission to Brazil following the collapse of a dam that killed at least 40 and left at least 200 missing.
