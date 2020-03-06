The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Book publisher employees walk out in protest over Woody Allen memoir

Journalist Ronan Farrow cut ties with the publishing company that published his previous book, standing by his sister Dylan, who accused her adoptive father Allen of sexually abusing her as a child.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 03:36
Woody Allen on July 17, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Woody Allen on July 17, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of Hachette Book Group employees staged a walk-out in protest on Thursday, in the wake of controversy surrounding the publishing company's upcoming release of Woody Allen's memoir.
"This afternoon, Grand Central Publishing employees are walking out of the Hachette New York office in protest of the publication of Woody Allen's memoir," the employees said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault."
Around 75 employees of multiple Hachette imprints took to New York's Rockefeller Plaza to support journalist Ronan Farrow, who just cut ties with the publisher after discovering that Hachette, which published his book "Catch and Kill," was releasing his estranged father's memoir as well.
Farrow has stood by his sister Dylan, who accused her adoptive father Allen of sexually abusing her as a child. Allen has denied the allegations.
On Monday, Grand Central Publishing, an outlet of Hachette, announced that they would release Allen's book, "Apropos of Nothing," on April 7. The New York Times obtained Farrow's email condemning Hachette chief executive Michael Pietsch for working on Allen's book while editing "Catch and Kill."
"Your policy of editorial independence among your imprints does not relieve you of your moral and professional obligations as the publisher of 'Catch and Kill,' and as the leader of a company being asked to assist in efforts by abusive men to whitewash their crimes," Farrow wrote. "Obviously I can't in good conscience work with you any more. Imagine this were your sister."
The journalist followed up with a tweet, saying the publisher did not "fact check" Allen's book and that Dylan hadn't been contacted.
Dylan Farrow took to Twitter amid news of the walkout, saying that she was "Unbelievably overwhelmed and so incredibly grateful for the solidarity demonstrated by @HachetteUS and @littlebrown employees today. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Grand Central Publishing and Little, Brown and Company -- the division of Hachette that published "Catch and Kill" -- did not immediately respond to requests comment.
Farrow's "Catch and Kill" subject, Harvey Weinstein, was recently convicted of rape and sexual assault, and potentially faces 29 years in prison.


Tags protests woody allen books pedophilia sexual abuse publishing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by