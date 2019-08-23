Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brandeis investigates photos of students, profs on white-nationalist site

The university stated that while the images are “obviously disturbing,” there is currently “no direct threat” to campus safety.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 23, 2019 04:31
Brandeis University sign

Brandeis University sign. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Brandeis University in Massachusetts is investigating how images from the school’s website ended up featured on being featured on a white-nationalist website.

The photos, of students and professors, were mocking the appearance of Jews and appeared on the Vanguard News Network Forum site, known for its white nationalist and antisemitic forums.

The university stated that while the images are “obviously disturbing,” there is currently “no direct threat” to campus safety, JNS reported.

Campus officials said they will monitor the situation going forward.

Brandeis, founded in 1948, is named after Louis D. Brandeis, the first Jewish justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Hillel estimates, one-third of undergraduate students are Jewish.


Related Content

August 23, 2019
Al Jazeera anchor promotes antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings