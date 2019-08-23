Brandeis investigates photos of students, profs on white-nationalist site

Brandeis University in Massachusetts is investigating how images from the school’s website ended up featured on being featured on a white-nationalist website.



The photos, of students and professors, were mocking the appearance of Jews and appeared on the Vanguard News Network Forum site, known for its white nationalist and antisemitic forums.

The university stated that while the images are “obviously disturbing,” there is currently “no direct threat” to campus safety, JNS reported.Campus officials said they will monitor the situation going forward.Brandeis, founded in 1948, is named after Louis D. Brandeis, the first Jewish justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.According to Hillel estimates, one-third of undergraduate students are Jewish.

