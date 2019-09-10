Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British House of Commons’ Jewish speaker John Bercow to resign

Bercow’s move assures that the current Parliament will elect his successor, not a new government after a potential snap election.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
September 10, 2019 03:17
John Bercow

John Bercow. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MICHAL KOZICZYNSKI)



John Bercow, the British House of Commons speaker who became widely known for his cries of “Order!” and other colorful rhetoric, announced Monday that he will resign his post by the end of October.

Bercow is Jewish and said last year: “I’ve always been very open about my Jewishness and I have experienced anti-Semitism in my life.”


 
 



The former Conservative Party member has clashed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially over Johnson’s plan to dissolve Parliament for five critical weeks before a Brexit deal deadline, which Bercow has called a “constitutional outrage.”



Bercow’s move assures that the current Parliament will elect his successor, not a new government after a potential snap election.


