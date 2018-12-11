British play about antsemitism is target of antisemites

A London black cab taxi drives past Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in late afternoon sunlight in London, Britain, November 10, 2016. .
A play opening in London about rising antisemitism in Britain has become the target of antisemites.
The play, “One Jewish Boy,” by Stephen Laughton, looks at the hatred and abuse experienced by a couple made up of a Jewish man and a mixed-race, non-Jewish woman, and its impact on their marriage. The play is scheduled to open Tuesday.
Laughton, who is Jewish and part of the Liberal movement, has been targeted on social media
since the play was announced in September.
Among the comments, according to reports, are “Who cares about Jews? This looks shit”; “I must say I do not give a f**k. Perhaps you could write a play about Palestinian kids getting blown to pieces by Jews”; and “You’re a f**king enabler. You Jews disgust me.”
Laughton told The Guardian he had wanted to write about antisemitism after seeing liberal Jewish friends critical of the Israeli government’s policies become more fearful about rising tensions and overt antisemitic abuse.
“The play has been written from a place of tangible fear,” he said.
Laughton told The Guardian that he is a supporter of the Labour Party and is critical of Israel over its settlements.
At the end of each performance there will be a collection for Medical Aid for Palestinians, which provides health care for Palestinians injured by Israel, and Rabbis for Human Rights, an Israeli organization that focuses on settlements and human rights violations.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>