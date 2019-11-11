British union boss, supporter of Corbyn, calls Jewish activist a “Nazi”

Steven Hedley, well known union boss allegedly responsible for the Christmas rail strikes in the UK, was filmed calling a local Jewish activist a “Nazi” in a rant about Israel.



Hedley has been facing calls to resign for his position as union boss after the video’s release, which date back to a pro-Palestinian meeting in 2011. He directed his comments towards pro-Israel activist Richard Millett.

Hedley said that Millet is an “absolute disgrace to the Jewish people. [A] a modern-day fascist, [a] modern-day Nazi, by supporting those [Israeli] policies that oppress a… minority in your own state.”He added that “What the Nazis did to you, you're doing to the Palestinians.”Mr Millett responded by asking rhetorically “'Feel better?”, to which the union leader responded by saying: “Better than you, obviously. But then again, you're one of the chosen people, so you might feel better than me, huh?”The argument continued:Mr Millett says: 'So it's about being Jewish?'Mr Hedley replies: 'It's about being a Zionist.'The comments by Hedley were said at an event hosted by the School of African and Oriental Studies in 2011, and when asked, Millet said that he thought the “chosen people” argument was especially egregious.Millet added that “The "chosen people" is a reference to the Bible, it's not about Israel but Jews in general. It's about the Jews being given a purpose by God to go out into the world and do good things. It has nothing to do with being a better person.” “But it's been reinvented as a derogatory term which basically means, "You think you're better than me because you're Jewish."'“I don't see how someone who makes such obviously antisemitic remarks can hold such a senior role at a union.He should resign from his position,” Mr. Millett concluded.Hedley noted that his use of “chosen people” is a slur.” He further remarked that “however, I accept that my use of the phrase in the context of the highly inflammatory argument with aggressive and disruptive intruders trying to wreck a public meeting and provoke a reaction, was unwise and I regret using the phrase.”“I apologize to anyone who may have been offended.”These comments come amid continued scrutiny over ongoing incidents of antisemitism in the UK Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn.

