Cairo Jewish community celebrates Rosh Hashanah

The dwindling Jewish community of Cairo celebrated Rosh Hashanah in the city’s Shaar Hashamaim synagogue, with a service lead by the wife of a US diplomat.



According to Egyptian news website Watani, only five Jews are currently known to be leaving in Cairo.

Had the privileged meeting members of the Jewish Community in #Cairo & The Drop of Milk Association. Impressed by their hard work to preserve #Egypt’s #Jewish heritage. Best wishes for #RoshHashanah and thanks for welcoming me into your Synagogue. @maltainegypt pic.twitter.com/l4jl4rRTvS — Charles Sultana (@SultanaCharles) 30 settembre 2019

However, in the pictures of the celebration shared on social media on Sunday night, at least 50 people can be counted in the synagogue hall.A Facebook post highlighted that locals were joined by friends, guests and diplomats from different countries. They included US Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Egypt Thomas Goldberger, whose wife Eden lead the service. The couple has lived in Egypt since September 2014.Maltese Ambassador to Cairo Charles Sultana and President of the Israel-Egypt Friendship Association Levana Zamir with her children and grandchildren were among the guests.Zamir’s family fled Egypt in 1948 and she works to raise awareness of the Jewish expulsion from Muslim countries.According to the website of the Tel Aviv-based Museum of the Jewish People (Beit Hatfutsot) a Jewish community continuously functioned in Egypt from the First Temple Period (1000-586 BCE) to the twentieth century.On the eve of the foundation of the State of Israel in 1947, about 80,000 Jews lived in the country. In the immediate aftermath, they became a target of violence and persecution. About half of them fled before 1956 and the rest of it followed suit, with the last Egyptian Jews leaving after the Six-Day War in 1967.Earlier this year, the Jewish Community of Cairo announced the death of 93-year-old Marcelle Haroun, who was described in a statement as “one of the pillars” of the community.Watani reported that Haroun was married to the late Jewish lawyer and politician Shehata Haroun, who was a member of the local Communist Party and an adamant anti-Zionist.Shehata passed away in 2001 and according to Watani he specifically asked that his funeral would not be officiated by an Israeli rabbi. He and Marcelle had three daughters, two of whom died prematurely, while a third, Magda is the current president of the community.“Had the privileged meeting members of the Jewish Community in #Cairo & The Drop of Milk Association. Impressed by their hard work to preserve #Egypt’s #Jewish heritage. Best wishes for #RoshHashanah and thanks for welcoming me into your Synagogue,” Sultana wrote on Twitter.“Drop of Milk” describes itself as a Jewish charitable NGO registered since 1921.“At its founding, it was intended as the Jewish Community’s charity NGO concerned with the provision of support to the Community’s disadvantaged and needy. Given that the Jewish Community in Cairo currently only has a few members left, the NGO’s original focus has shifted towards preserving Egypt’s rich Jewish heritage and the promotion of interfaith understanding,” the description adds.According to Beit Hatfutsot, Shaar Hashamaim is maintained by the Israeli diplomatic staff.

