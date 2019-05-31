California Dems suggest Israel tied to 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump place stones on a memorial to the 11 shooting victims as they stand with Rabbi Jeffrey Myers outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, on October 30.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
As the California Democratic Party State Convention opens on Friday, Fox News reports
that proposed resolutions include some that link Israel with "virulent Islamophobia," mandating Democratic officials to "nullify" US President Donald Trump’s Israeli policies, among them moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
Fox said the document the station obtained is secret.
One such resolution, "Commending the House for resolving to fight all racism and bigotry and for resisting the false conflation of support for Palestinian rights with antisemitism," was written by American-Israeli David Mandel. He is an elected State Assembly delegate who lived in Israel for a decade.
The resolution claims that the Israeli government is welcoming support from Christian fundamentalist groups, and in so doing, is aligning with Islamophobia while ignoring how such groups display “deeply rooted antisemsitm.”
According to Fox, the resolution also claims the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh Synagogue
was "the culmination of an alarming re-emergence of virulent antisemitism,” of the sort in which these groups allegedly rooted.
The news outlet cites an additional resolution that calls on Congress to demand Israel and Egypt end their blockade of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Hamas terror group, and “restore a semblance of normal life” for the two million Palestinians who reside in it.
Ending on Sunday, the California Democratic Party State Convention is largely seen as one of the places in which the 23 Democrats wishing to run for President in 2020 will be able to present themselves. Attending Democrats will also elect a new Democratic Party chairperson for the state of California.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>