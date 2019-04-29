California shooting attack vigil to be held for murdered synagogue victim

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A San Diego vigil commemorating the victims of the Poway Chabad Synagogue attack will be held Monday afternoon, commemorating Lori Gilbert Kaye, a worshiper who lost her life during shooting the attack on the synagogue last Saturday morning.



Nineteen-year-old self-proclaimed white nationalist John Earnest allegedly made his way into the synagogue during Shabbat services and fired off 10 rounds killing Kaye and wounding three others, including the rabbi of the synagogue.

Thousands showed up to the Saturday vigil to mourn, lay flowers, and light candles - donning signs such as "stronger together," creating a powerful scene of togetherness in a time of rising antisemitism across the world.The attack happened at 11:23 a.m. on Saturday and the suspect in question reportedly left a manifesto, detailing that: "Every Jew young and old has contributed to these [crimes]. For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell. I will send them there."Earnest wrote that: "Every Jew young and old has contributed to these. For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell. I will send them there."Earnest then fled the scene after a border patrol officer who happened to be at the synagogue at the time managed to deter him, and the suspect was arrested shortly after when he pulled over and surrendered to police.Earnest’s weapon may have malfunctioned.It was reported that the off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent who fired at the fleeing suspect, an officer who has not yet been identified, had recently discovered his Jewish heritage and traveled more than 100 miles (160 km) each way to visit the Chabad synagogue from his home in El Centro, a city on the border with Mexico.Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the rabbi of the synagogue, who was wounded in the attack told CNN, “I had spoken to him in the past about coming to the synagogue armed because he’s trained, and I want trained security as much as possible. Unfortunately, we couldn’t afford to have an armed security officer at every service, so whenever we had extra help, we were grateful for it.”Earnest murdered Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, at close range. Goldstein was right behind her and lost his right index finger while trying to avoid Earnest’s bullets.Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.

