Chabad shooting victim named as Lori Gilbert Kaye

She died protecting the rabbi. This was 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye, who has been identified as the woman killed in Saturday's brutal shooting at Chabad of Poway in San Diego.



Described as a "jewel of our community, a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor" by close friend Audrey Jacobs in a piece written for The Jewish Journal, it's reported that Gilbert Kaye jumped in front of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein to take the bullet and save his life.

"You were always running to do a mitzvah (good deed) and generously gave tzedaka (charity) to everyone," this act was described in the piece as "your final good deed."She leaves behind "a devastated husband and a 22-year-old daughter," Jacobs wrote.An inspiration to many in the community, on her 60th birthday, Gilbert posted on Facebook that she was “Fearless at 60! As I enter a new decade, I am full of 'gratitude' & thankfulness for the many blessings in my life.""As I said on my 40th & 50th birthdays: life is not measured by the breaths we take, but BY the moments that take our breath away," she wrote.On Saturday morning, close to 11.30 a.m. local time Gilbert Kaye was fatally shot while three others were injured, including Goldstein and an eight-year-old girl, in the shooting during a Passover celebration at the San Diego synagogue. The shooting was carried out exactly six months to the day since the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.The eight-year-old's family is Israeli and moved to the United States from Sderot because of continued rocket attacks from Gaza. Her 31-year-old uncle, also from Sderot, was injured.Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed the eight-year-old girl and her 31-year-old uncle were among the injured."The two moved from Sderot to San Diego a few years ago," the ministry said. "They are in good condition. The Israeli Consul in Los Angeles Avner Saban spoke with the mother and offered all the assistance they may require."The suspect, identified as 19-year-old John Earnest of San Diego, reportedly burst into the synagogue and fired more than 10 rounds before leaving, law enforcement officers told local news.Earnest, a far-right activist, allegedly posted a manifesto shortly before the attack occurred and may have been involved in another hate crime.About twenty minutes before the attack, a Twitter user reported that a manifesto had been published on a site popularly used by the far-right and was worried that a mass shooting was imminent. The manifesto has been attributed to Earnest, but this is still under investigation.In the manifesto, he wrote, "Every Jew young and old has contributed to these. For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell. I will send them there."He also encouraged others to do the same thing and carry out similar attacks.Dr. Michael Katz, trauma chief of Palomar Medical Center, said in a statement to reporters the rabbi will lose his right index finger, but his left index finger is expected to be saved. A 31-year-old man and the little girl suffered shrapnel injuries, with the girl’s being in a leg and to the face. Katz added that the rabbi underwent surgery and may need to remain hospitalized for a few days.Minoo Anvari, whose husband witnessed the shooting, told Chabad.org News that the rabbi called for unity and prayed for peace even after getting shot.“The rabbi said, ‘We are united,’” said Anvari, a refugee from Iran.“He prayed for peace,” said Anvari. “Even in spite of being injured, he refused to go to the hospital until he spoke. And he finished his speech and he then left the synagogue.”Goldstein, who is originally from the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, is also a Jewish chaplain in the San Diego sheriff’s department. Goldstein has been described as “talkative, warm and kind” by members of the Southern California community.In a press conference, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said the congregation was targeted by “someone with hate in their heart ... towards our Jewish community and that just will not stand."The congregation “took security very seriously,” he continued. “I also understand from folks on the scene that this shooter was engaged by people in the congregation and those brave people certainly prevented this from being a much worse tragedy.”

