Chicago Islamic scholar: Israel supports ISIS, destabilizes region

Omar Baloch uploaded a video in September claiming the Israeli government is behind ISIS.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 17:53
ISIS executes Syrian soldiers in ruins of ampitheater in Palmyra

ISIS executes Syrian soldiers in ruins of ampitheater in Palmyra. (photo credit: WELAYAT HOMS / AFP)

Omar Baloch, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar, uploaded a video to his Youtube channel on September 11, 2019 claiming that Israel created ISIS to destabilize the region and to create a "Greater Israel" according to The Middle East Media Research Institute.

The video starts with Baloch talking about ISIS "all of the sudden being in Afghanistan" and that "you will always find ISIS in places that are running a Zionist agenda, the agenda for Greater Israel."

He continues to say, "Israel is supporting ISIS to destabilize Syria and other areas that eventually Israel would want to either weaken or take over."

Baloch uses photos of ISIS soldiers to provide evidence behind his claims that Israel is training and supplying the terrorist organization with weapons.

He finishes his video by saying that Israel will also use ISIS to destabilize Pakistan and Kashmir.

Sheikh Omar Baloch was born in Chicago and is the resident scholar at the Al-Furqaan Foundation, which is home to the Furqaan Institute of Quranic Education according to its Facebook page.

Baloch studied at Georgetown University in Washington DC, Al-Azhar University in Egypt  and at Jamia Thul Ahlul Hadith in Pakistan.

Watch the full video here.





