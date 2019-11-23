Church of England: ‘Zionism important and legitimate’ for Jewish identity



The Church of England, which broke away from Rome in 1534 and had long been associated with the rulers of the British Isles, released God’s Unfailing Word: a comprehensive report which redefines how the Church views Zionism , Jews and the relationship between Christianity and the Jewish faith.



When the Church backs away from encountering Jewish positions, wrote Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, it is “less than its true self.” He urged to look back at history and recognize "our failures as Christians” to move forward with “authenticity,” Algemeiner reported.

The report goes on to say that “Zionism" is “an important and legitimate aspect of Jewish identity” and while it is not antisemitic to use the same yard-stick used to measure other democracies to understand the state of Israel, “it is the case that some of the approaches and language used by pro-Palestinian advocates are indeed reminiscent of what could be called traditional antisemitism, including its Christian forms.”



The Church of England is the religion of roughly two thirds of British people and variations of it function in all parts of the English-speaking world. The Episcopal Church in the US, for example, was an Anglican Church that separated from the British one to avoid loyalty to the Monarchs of Great Britain.



While the Church of England broke away from Roman Catholicism, the church views itself as part of the universal Catholic Church and maintains a reformed understanding of it.

