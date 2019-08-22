Cleveland Indians Yasiel Puig visits Jewish kids with cancer





(JTA) — Major League baseball star Yasiel Puig visited a Jewish camp for kids with cancer and called it “one of the best days” of his life.

Today was one of the best days of my life. I want to thank so many people, starting with all of my new friends at @campsimcha. Thank you for welcoming me and giving me your smiles today. You are my inspiration and when I do good things on the field I will do it for you. pic.twitter.com/uSSrYX2ibW