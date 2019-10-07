Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Connecticut rabbi found guilty of sexually assaulting former student

Four second-degree sexual assault charges were dropped since the statute of limitations on the accusations had expired.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 7, 2019 03:15
1 minute read.
Jewish kippa

A member of the Jewish community wears a kippa. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A prominent Connecticut rabbi was found guilty of sexual assault of a minor.

A jury on Wednesday found Rabbi Daniel Greer, 79, the founding rabbi of the Yeshiva of New Haven, guilty of four counts of risk of injury to a minor after a week-long criminal trial in Connecticut Superior Court, the New Haven Register reported.

Four second-degree sexual assault charges were dropped since the statute of limitations on the accusations had expired.

Eliyahu Mirlis, 31, of New Jersey, accused the rabbi of raping and sexually molesting him hundreds of times from 2001 to 2005 when he was a minor and a student at the religious boarding school founded and headed by the rabbi.

Sentencing was scheduled for November 20. Risk of injury to a minor, a felony, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years on each count, the newspaper reported.

Greer will appeal the verdict, his attorney said.

Superior Court Judge Jon Alander raised Greer’s bond to $750,000 following the verdict. Greer was released on Wednesday to home confinement after posting bail, and agreeing to wear an ankle monitor and to surrender his passport. The judge said Greer could leave home only to visit his lawyers’ offices, a doctor’s office, or a verified synagogue.

In May 2017, a federal jury in a civil lawsuit ordered Greer and the Yeshiva of New Haven to pay Mirlis $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Greer, who was an activist on behalf of Soviet refuseniks, has served on the New Haven police commissioners’ board and as a chairman of the city’s Redevelopment Agency.

Greer’s daughter, Batsheva, was one of five Orthodox students who sued Yale in the late 1990s claiming the Ivy League university violated their constitutional rights by requiring they live in coed dorms.


Related Content

October 7, 2019
Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital his campaign confirms

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings