Corbyn pushes policy, Johnson says 'Shana Tova' in Rosh Hashanah videos

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pushes his party's Green Industrial Revolution in his Rosh Hahanah video, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to stand up against antisemitism.

September 29, 2019 21:06
Second day of the Labour party annual conference in Brighton. (Left); BORIS JOHNSON, one of many contenders for the Conservative leadership. (Right). (photo credit: REUTERS)

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn received criticism after releasing a Rosh Hashanah video featuring an activist who publicly said Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for the dead, for Hamas members that were killed while protesting on the Gaza border.
Rather than talking about traditional Rosh Hashanah themes in the video, Corbyn visits a greengrocer and discusses apples and honey as a way to promote his party’s “Green Industrial Revolution” initiative.


Corbyn, who has been criticized for making antisemitic remarks, closes the video by saying “Learning more about Rosh Hashanah has given me fresh hope and optimism that we’ll defend our green future. We must do everything in our power to combat the climate emergency through a Green Industrial Revolution.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also issued a Rosh Hashanah video.


“I know this is an incredibly important time for Jewish communities here in the UK - a time of reflection, remembrance and renewal. It’s a chance to look back on the deeds of the past year, and to look forward to the opportunities in the next,” Johnson said.

Johnson went on to praise the UK’s Jewish communities for their “enormously varied” contributions.

“As Prime Minister, I will always proudly champion this incredible contribution and equally, I will always be there to defend you against the shameful antisemitism that we are increasingly seeing and which is such a terrible blight on our country.” He then closed the video by wishing Jewish families Shana Tova and that they be inscribed in the Book of Life.


