The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus: Jewish Federations help nonprofits receive financial aid

JFNA help Jewish nonprofits access Small Business Administration loans, as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, through the CARES Act.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2020 18:25
CREATIVE PEACE-MAKING projects like this one supported by the Jewish Federations, help children make a positive connection to their community and build resilience (photo credit: Courtesy)
CREATIVE PEACE-MAKING projects like this one supported by the Jewish Federations, help children make a positive connection to their community and build resilience
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The coronavirus outbreak has challenged the work of many nonprofits around the world, including Jewish nonprofits in the United States. Financial difficulties, lack of volunteers and donations, as well as an increase in demand for their services, all hamper the organizations' ability to assist the most vulnerable deal with the crisis. To help Jewish nonprofits access financial support, the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) launched a national program through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 
The US Senate presented the CARES Act last week, an emergency aid package aiming to provide billions of dollars to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus on individuals and businesses. The Act includes a provision for $350 billion in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and nonprofits with less than 500 employees are eligible for these loans, as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.
JFNA is committed to ensure Jewish nonprofits can have access to those loans by providing them with information on eligibility, helping them calculate their potential loan amount, and by assisting them with the application process. JFNA has also set up a national resource bank of professionals and volunteers who can answer questions regarding the loans through the JFNA SBA loan hotline at 212-284-6625 or at SBALoans@JewishFederations.org.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is an unprecedented resource in helping to ensure that Jewish Federations, community centers, synagogues, Jewish day schools, Jewish Family Service agencies and others are able to continue their critical work to help vulnerable populations and safeguard Jewish life across America," said Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of the JFNA. 
“We are grateful for this opportunity and strongly urge all Jewish organizations to apply,” he added.
“We will do everything in our power to help and equip Jewish communities with the tools they need to fulfill their important missions,” said Mark Wilf, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the JFNA.


Tags Jewish Federations of North America Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by