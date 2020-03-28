The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus quarantine as a reminder of the past

Here the coronavirus reminds us of the plagues of old – they were severe but then they were over. Our plague has no end in sight so we will be quarantined for a long time.

By DAVID GEFFEN  
MARCH 28, 2020 20:32
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
I am very fortunate that a bird comes to visit almost every day. He moves around on the ledge of the window next to my room where my bed and my computer are found. He begins to “speak” to me, tweeting away. He looks at me and I look at him. I begin to make some strange sounds, learned when I was taking the “Bird Study” merit badge.
He cocks his head; looks at me with his piercing eyes. Seems he understands.
I keep making the sounds. He grows tired of my efforts so he starts to “sing.” Then he soars away. I am distraught, but I always feel that he will return. He is my friend.
Quarantine for me is very hard to take. When I was about 10, I caught the measles, and I was put in quarantine at home and not permitted to go to school. My parents both worked, so I was alone. My grandparents, who lived three blocks away, were not permitted to visit me.
Atlanta, where I lived, was filled with measles so quarantine for those who had it was essential. Since I was in Hebrew school, I did have a siddur, but I was not into praying that much. Once in a while the “Shema” or the “Amidah.” The most fun, from the front window of our apartment, was looking out and seeing the automobiles. I counted them for about a half an hour each time: mostly Fords, Plymouths, Dodges and Studebakers.
Each one massive. Rarely a Cadillac, the most expensive car then. Every so often, the Washington Street streetcar would come by. Our apartment was on Washington Street southeast, a street straight in both directions. You could see up to Georgia Avenue, which was a main intersection.
That crossing was difficult for me to observe, because a few stores up on the commercial Georgia Avenue was the Manhattan Kosher Bakery. There I bought seedless rye, pumpernickel and challa. Of course, the baker, Mr. Novack, my friend, gave me a few cookies, what a treat.
My real outlet was the radio. I had never really listened to the radio much – of course no TV. I had listened to the famous Ezzard Charles-Jersey Joe Walcott fight. A surprise Walcott victory.
When I was living in Delaware before aliyah, I was the clergy selected to give a Memorial Day prayer at the Delaware Memorial Bridge. I saw that on the program Arnold Cream, county supervisor, was there. As I stood there, all of a sudden a mountain of a man walked up – I gasped it was Jersey Joe Walcott, the name he fought under. I had never seen someone so large and muscular in my life. I shook his hand and said quietly – I heard on the radio how you beat Ezzard Charles. He smiled. He knew I was a fan.
Lastly on the radio was the commercial “Queen of Wheat is so good to eat – we have it every day.” Wouldn’t you know my mother gave me Queen of Wheat each morning before school. That commercial bored into my mind so much that until this day, it is very difficult for me to eat and swallow oatmeal of any kind.
The Lone Ranger was my afternoon serial on the radio. “Hi Ho Silver Away” and the heels of the horse could be heard distinctly on the radio. Lastly, the program I was not supposed to hear, Stella Dallas. That was real life, relationships between men and women, I was told not to listen to it.
So quarantine here in this eternal city brings back many memories. There I was spotted by the measles, which after a certain amount of time began to fade away. Done with disease, I was free. Here the coronavirus reminds us of the plagues of old – they were severe but then they were over. Our plague has no end in sight so we will be quarantined for a long time.


Tags measles Coronavirus quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by