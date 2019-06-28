Croatia’s capital announces Holocaust memorial, Jews aren’t satisfied

croatia nazis 298.88.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Croatia’s capital city pledged to erect a Holocaust memorial monument but local Jews said they’d have nothing to do with it because it does not mention the country’s complicity with the Nazi regime.
“There is no place for a monument to six million Jewish in Zagreb and Croatia because such a monument already exists in Berlin,” the Jewish Community of Zagreb said last week in a statement about the municipality’s decision to erect the monument on June 4.
“European countries have marked the killings of Jews on their respective territories with monuments and memorials,” the statement read.
The organized Jewish community of Croatia as such has boycotted government-sponsored Holocaust commemoration events since 2016, citing what communal leaders say is a state-led effort to rehabilitate the Ustasha, a fascist movement led by Ante Pavelić that murdered hundreds of thousands of Serbs and tens of thousands of Jews during World War II.
Efraim Zuroff, the Eastern Europe director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said that “despite its double speak, Croatia is one of the worst rehabilitators of Nazi criminals.”
In 2016, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic posed during a trip to Canada with an Ustasha flag. The previous year in Israel she expressed her “deepest regrets” to victims “killed at the hands of the collaborationist Ustasha regime.”
The Croatian government is trying “to rewrite history and clear the Ustasa regime of any responsibility for its collaboration in the mass killings,” Mikhail Mirilashvili, president of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress said Wednesday. “We strongly condemn this kind of distorted view of history.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>