Democratic leaders, presidential hopefuls to address J Street conference

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed "Bipartisan Background Checks Act" passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

WASHINGTON – J Street, the progressive Jewish group, opened its seventh conference Saturday at the Nation's capital. Some 3,800 people are expected to participate in the conference, 1,200 of them are students. According to J Street, that would be the largest attendance yet.



Key Democratic leaders such as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer will address the US-Israel relationship and the Trump administration's policy in the Middle East.

Five Democratic Hopefuls are scheduled to speak during the four days long event. "Pod Save the World" hosts, Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor will interview the candidates about the US-Israel relationship, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the future of American foreign policy.Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be the first to speak at the conference on Sunday night, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Michael Bennett, and Senator Bernie Sanders, all of whom will speak on Monday.A few leaders of the Israeli left would attend the event as well. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Democratic Union, will each give a speech on Monday. MK Ayman Odeh, Leader of the Joint list, will speak on Monday as well. Saeb Erakat, Palestinian Chief Negotiator, will address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.And while few Israeli Knesset members are said to attend, no Israeli official will represent the Israeli government at the event. Israel's Ambassador, Ron Dermer, is not planning to attend the event as well, even that, according to J Street spokesman, he was formally invited to speak. Since he was posted in Washington six years ago, ambassador Dermer has refused to meet with J Street representatives. The Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });