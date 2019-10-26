Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Democratic leaders, presidential hopefuls to address J Street conference

Key Democratic leaders such as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer will address J Street's seventh conference.

By
October 26, 2019 21:00
1 minute read.
Democratic leaders, presidential hopefuls to address J Street conference

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed "Bipartisan Background Checks Act" passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

WASHINGTON – J Street, the progressive Jewish group, opened its seventh conference Saturday at the Nation's capital. Some 3,800 people are expected to participate in the conference, 1,200 of them are students. According to J Street, that would be the largest attendance yet.

Key Democratic leaders such as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer will address the US-Israel relationship and the Trump administration's policy in the Middle East.

Five Democratic Hopefuls are scheduled to speak during the four days long event. "Pod Save the World" hosts, Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor will interview the candidates about the US-Israel relationship, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the future of American foreign policy.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be the first to speak at the conference on Sunday night, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Michael Bennett, and Senator Bernie Sanders, all of whom will speak on Monday.

A few leaders of the Israeli left would attend the event as well. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Democratic Union, will each give a speech on Monday. MK Ayman Odeh, Leader of the Joint list, will speak on Monday as well. Saeb Erakat, Palestinian Chief Negotiator, will address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

And while few Israeli Knesset members are said to attend, no Israeli official will represent the Israeli government at the event. Israel's Ambassador, Ron Dermer, is not planning to attend the event as well, even that, according to J Street spokesman, he was formally invited to speak. Since he was posted in Washington six years ago, ambassador Dermer has refused to meet with J Street representatives. The Embassy in Washington declined to comment.


Related Content

October 26, 2019
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump celebrate wedding anniversary at Camp David

By HANNAH BROWN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings