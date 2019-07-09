Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Department of Justice to convene summit on combating antisemitism

The summit’s agenda, to take place July 15, includes sessions on “combating anti-Semitism while respecting the First Amendment;” “anti-Semitism on campus;” and “prosecuting hate crimes.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
July 9, 2019 03:46
U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, Elan Carr

U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, Elan Carr. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

 
WASHINGTON — The US Department of Justice is convening a “Summit on Combating Antisemitism” that will bring together Jewish community figures with “administration leadership.”

The summit’s agenda, to take place July 15, includes sessions on “combating antisemitism while respecting the First Amendment;” “antisemitism on campus;” and “prosecuting hate crimes;” and will be rounded out by a “fireside chat” with “administration leadership” on the topic.



Participants are not listed on the agenda, but top Trump administration officials who deal with antisemitism include Elan Carr, the State Department envoy combating antisemitism, and Kenneth Marcus, the top civil rights official at the Education Department whose last job was president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which tracks anti-Israel activity and antisemitism on campuses.

