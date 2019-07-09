Department of Justice to convene summit on combating antisemitism

U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, Elan Carr.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON — The US Department of Justice is convening a “Summit on Combating Antisemitism” that will bring together Jewish community figures with “administration leadership.”
The summit’s agenda, to take place July 15, includes sessions on “combating antisemitism while respecting the First Amendment;” “antisemitism on campus;” and “prosecuting hate crimes;” and will be rounded out by a “fireside chat” with “administration leadership” on the topic.
Participants are not listed on the agenda, but top Trump administration officials who deal with antisemitism include Elan Carr, the State Department envoy combating antisemitism, and Kenneth Marcus, the top civil rights official at the Education Department whose last job was president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which tracks anti-Israel activity and antisemitism on campuses.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>