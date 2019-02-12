Doctor apologizes for saying Nazi victims found 'relief' in death

Cards are placed between railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz as people take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland, April 12, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Australian medical doctor Dr. Paul Bauert claimed in an interview with Sky News on Monday that asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru are worse off than Jewish victims of the Holocaust, because at least they knew what was going to happen to them and the asylum seekers do not. Bauret gave the interview on Monday and quickly apologized later.
Co-CEO of The Executive Council of Australian Jewry Peter Wertheim said that many victims taken, for example, to the gas chambers, actually thought they were going to be taken to the showers - so that this is a "callous disregard of both the facts of history and the still-raw memories and feelings of Holocaust survivors.”
Bauert apologized while maintaining that the Australian offshore detention policies are inhumane and cruel.
