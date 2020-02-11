Dodgers’ Joc Pederson won’t be traded to LA Angels after all

(JTA) — Joc Pederson , the power-hitting Jewish outfielder, appears to be staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A trade that would have sent the lefty slugger to the Los Angeles Angels has been nixed.

The deal had been put on hold as the Dodgers and Red Sox worked out complications in the trade bringing former American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. The Betts deal has been completed with changes, but Pederson won’t be changing addresses.

Pederson, 27, and pitcher Ross Stripling were headed to the American League club in exchange for second-year infielder Luis Rengifo and other players to be named.