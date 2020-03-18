Donald Trump assistant urged NY Rabbis to follow guidelines

WASHINGTON - The White House held a conference call on Tuesday with 15 of the leading Rabbis from the New York Orthodox Jewish community. The meeting was held in order to urge the rabbis to follow the administration's guidelines to limit the number of attendees at social gatherings to ten people.Avi Berkowitz, an assistant to US President Donald Trump, spoke with the Rabbis for 45 minutes, in which they went through the Trump administration's new guidelines, a source with knowledge of the details of the conversation told The Jerusalem Post. "He explained to the Rabbis how critical the situation is," an administration official told the Post. Berkowitz, who is an Orthodox Jew, explained to the Rabbis the new situation could make it challenging to partake in daily Jewish rituals such as services in synagogues which require at least ten men, as well as funerals, weddings, and learning in Yeshivas.According to a source with knowledge of the details of the conversation, Berkowitz was asked if the learning of the Torah could take place in the same building but in different rooms, in groups of no larger than ten people. The assistant to the President responded that it would be problematic, telling the Rabbis that this is a situation of "Pikuach Nefesh" [a Jewish principle that the preservation of human life overrides other religious rules.]"He told the Rabbis that it is crucial to follow the guidelines even though they are not mandatory, because someone could carry the virus and infect vulnerable people," an administration official told the Post. Berkowitz also mentioned during the conversation that even though the guidelines were originally issued for a 14-day period, it could take even longer than that until the coronavirus outbreak subsides, and brought up the possibility that it could affect the Jewish holiday of Passover on April 8.