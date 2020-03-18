The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Donald Trump assistant urged NY Rabbis to follow guidelines

Avi Berkowitz, an assistant to US President Donald Trump, spoke with the Rabbis for 45 minutes, in which they went through the Trump administration's new guidelines

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 18, 2020 04:33
Rabbis hats are silhouetted against the sky as they gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., November 4, 2018. (photo credit: MARK KAUZLARICH/REUTERS)
Rabbis hats are silhouetted against the sky as they gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., November 4, 2018.
(photo credit: MARK KAUZLARICH/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The White House held a conference call on Tuesday with 15 of the leading Rabbis from the New York Orthodox Jewish community. The meeting was held in order to urge the rabbis to follow the administration's guidelines to limit the number of attendees at social gatherings to ten people.
Avi Berkowitz, an assistant to US President Donald Trump, spoke with the Rabbis for 45 minutes, in which they went through the Trump administration's new guidelines, a source with knowledge of the details of the conversation told The Jerusalem Post.
"He explained to the Rabbis how critical the situation is," an administration official told the Post. Berkowitz, who is an Orthodox Jew, explained to the Rabbis the new situation could make it challenging to partake in daily Jewish rituals such as services in synagogues which require at least ten men, as well as funerals, weddings, and learning in Yeshivas.
According to a source with knowledge of the details of the conversation, Berkowitz was asked if the learning of the Torah could take place in the same building but in different rooms, in groups of no larger than ten people. The assistant to the President responded that it would be problematic, telling the Rabbis that this is a situation of "Pikuach Nefesh" [a Jewish principle that the preservation of human life overrides other religious rules.]
"He told the Rabbis that it is crucial to follow the guidelines even though they are not mandatory, because someone could carry the virus and infect vulnerable people," an administration official told the Post. Berkowitz also mentioned during the conversation that even though the guidelines were originally issued for a 14-day period, it could take even longer than that until the coronavirus outbreak subsides, and brought up the possibility that it could affect the Jewish holiday of Passover on April 8.


Tags diaspora Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by