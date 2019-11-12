Donald Trump to speak at IAC National Summit

American President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Israeli-American Council (IAC) annual summit in Florida on December 7.



The event will be the president's first time speaking for a non-political Jewish organization.

"It is an honor for us to host the President of the United States, who is addressing a non-political Jewish organization for the first time,” said Shoham Nicolet, Co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council. “This is great news not only for our organization but for the entire pro-Israel community in America, which supports unwavering ties between the United States and Israel."



The IAC was formed 12 years ago and now is one of the fastest Jewish organizations in the US.



According to the organization, "the summit will convene a multitude of different communities, with diverse opinions that span the political and religious spectrum around the theme of 'Israel, Together.'"



Donald Trump will not be the only A-List celebrity in attendance. The summit will also feature prominent Jewish and political features from the US and Israel including: "Dr. Stanley Fischer, Former Vice Chairman of The Federal Reserve; Yonatan Winetraub Co-Founder, Space IL; Isaac Herzog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel; Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York; and Netta Barzilai, Eurovision 2018 Winner, Singer & Icon."



Donald Trump has continuously shown his support for Israel during his first term as president. He first recognized Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel, moved the American Embassy there and then also recognized Israel's right to the Golan Heights.











