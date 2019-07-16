Dublin City Council wants to renovate Ireland’s oldest Jewish cemetery

THE IRISH flag atop the historic post office in Dublin. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Dublin City Council hopes to renovate and reopen Ireland’s oldest Jewish burial ground.
The Ballybough Cemetery was founded in 1718 but has been closed since 1978. The council acquired it from the Dublin Jewish Board of Guardians in 2017, The Irish Times reported.
The site could become a target of vandalism if it is not taken care of, according to a council proposal.
“Of particular concern, given international experience, is the risk of anti-Semitic vandalism leading to the defilement of this sacred space [if it is not renovated],” the plan says, according to The Times.
The City Council will vote on the plan when it returns from its summer recess.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>