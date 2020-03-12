The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Due to coronavirus outbreak: RJC cancels its annual event

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 12, 2020 05:12
WASHINGTON - The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced on Wednesday that it would cancel its annual meeting in Las Vegas this upcoming Friday. US President Donald Trump was supposed to be the keynote speaker at the event. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, were said to speak there as well.
The White House announced on Wednesday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, "the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada."
"In consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC Annual Meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas," RJC said in a statement. "We were looking forward to welcoming the President, senior members of the administration, governors, and members of Congress along with 1000s of RJC activists from around the country," the statement reads. "We will look for dates in the near future when we can reschedule and when the current health crisis allows."


