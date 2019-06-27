Dutch rail company to pay Holocaust survivors compensation

A monument at former Nazi transition-camp Westerbork in the Netherlands ..
(photo credit: BLACKNIGHT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
X
Dutch national rail company, Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) said on Wednesday that it will financially compensate Holocaust survivors and relatives, who were transported to Nazi concentration camps via rail during WWII.
NS reportedly earned millions of dollars from the Nazis for its work in transporting Jews and other minorities during the Holocaust.
The government-owned railway made the announcement at a ceremony in Utrecht, announcing that Holocaust survivors will be entitled to around $17,000 compensation.
Widows and widowers will be entitled to half that amount and children born before, during or after the war will also receive compensation.
The initiative was begun by Salo Muller, former physiotherapist for Ajax Amsterdam soccer club, who lost both his parents in Auschwitz after they were transported though the Netherlands by NS.
In 2005 the company apologized for its role in transporting Jews to concentration camps.
Estimates state that out of a Jewish population of 140,000, around 100,000 Dutch Jews were killed in the Holocaust, most passing through the transit camp at Westerbork before being moved to Nazi camps throughout Europe.
