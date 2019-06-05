Woody Allen to start shooting new movie in July

Woody Allen on July 17, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Woody Allen will start shooting his newest film in July in Spain.
The film, a romantic comedy about an American couple who attend the San Sebastian Film Festival, is being produced by Allen and Spanish company Mediapro, Deadline reported.
The 83-year-old Jewish director has seen support for his work shrivel up at home after allegations he assaulted his then-7-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992, received renewed scrutiny during the #MeToo movement. Allen denies the allegations, which Farrow has stood by. In December, model Babi Christina Engelhardt said that Allen had a sexual relationship with her when she was 16.
Publishers rejected a memoir he wrote, according to reports last month. In February, Allen filed a lawsuit against Amazon for killing a $68 million movie deal, claiming it was based on what he called “a 25-year-old, baseless allegation.”
A film already shot under the Amazon deal, “A Rainy Day in New York,” starring Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet, has been shelved in the U.S. but will be shown in various European countries by an Italian distributor.
Mediapro defended working with Allen in a statement to The New York Times
in February.
“We have a 10-year relationship with Mr. Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work,” the company said.
