Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

European Jewish students hold vigil for Halle in Brussels

“We were also moved by the show of strength and solidarity throughout Germany and would like to bring this spirit of unity to Brussels, to say no to hate and fear together, in the heart of the EU"

By
October 11, 2019 12:28
1 minute read.
People lay flowers outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were k

People lay flowers outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. . (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

The European Union of Jewish students organized a vigil in Brussels in solidarity with Halle on Friday, two days after a far-right terror attack targeting the German city’s synagogue left two people killed.

“We were saddened and angered by the terrorist attack near the synagogue of Halle, Germany, which claimed two lives on Yom Kippur, the most sacred day of the Jewish calendar,” the EUJS wrote in its Facebook account.

“We were also moved by the show of strength and solidarity throughout Germany and would like to bring this spirit of unity to Brussels, to say no to hate and fear together, in the heart of the European Union,” the organization added.

 
The rally took place in front of the Permanent Representation of Germany in the Belgian city on Friday morning.

Among those who attended the event were German ambassador to Belgium Martin Kotthaus, European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism Katharina von Schnurbein, and German MEP Sergey Lagodinsky.

“We are standing with the Jewish community. Am Israel Chai!” von Schnurbein said according to a EUJS tweet.

When a far-right antisemitic terrorist failed to break into the synagogue of the eastern German city on Wednesday during the Yom Kippur service after repeated attempts, he killed a passerby and a customer at a nearby kebab place. The man was identified as 27-year-old Stephan Balliet.

According to German paper Deutsche Welle, on Wednesday night and Thursday, hundreds of people gathered outside the building to show their solidarity to the Jewish community and honor the victims, who have been identified as a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Several German leaders also visited the city and the Jewish community, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.


Related Content

Shabbat candles
October 11, 2019
Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings