FIDF New York Gala raises $37 million

On September 25th in New York a gala was held to raise donations for IDF soldiers and veterans by the Friends of the IDF [FIDF] organization, raising a total of $37 million.



Funds raised at the gala will provide services such as academic scholarships to combat veterans, financial assistance for soldiers in-need, support for lone soldiers throughout their service and upon release, crucial aid for wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers, weeks of rest and recuperation for entire IDF units, as well as educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.

Among the guests was a delegation of 20 IDF soldiers and officers, some of them lone soldiers who came to Israel to volunteer in the IDF.For the fifth year, Rabbi Weintraub chaired FIDF’s flagship national event. A rabbi and businessman from Westchester, he has remained an avid FIDF supporter for over 18 years and sponsored academic scholarships for more than 85 IDF combat veterans through FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program.“The heroes of the IDF serve and protect the state of Israel, its people, and Jews around the world,” said Rabbi Weintraub. “During this very special evening, our community was able to come together to pay tribute and show the brave IDF soldiers our profound appreciation and thanks for their sacrifices. We stand together with these young Jewish heroes -- our heroes -- and declare: while their job is to look after Israel, ours is to look after them.”In the previous Gala held November 2018 in Beverly Hills, $60 million was raised in a celebration of 70 years since Israeli independence.

