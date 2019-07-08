Failure of Evian Conference remembered, 81 years later

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

It was a conference that all but condemned the Jews of Europe to their fate at the hands of the Nazis.



On the cusp of World War II 81 years ago, US president Franklin D. Roosevelt convened the Evian Conference in France in a bid to deal with the Jewish refugee problem and Jewish immigration from Nazi Germany.

The conference took place July 6-14, 1938, four months after Germany annexed Austria, and when the Nuremberg Laws were in full effect in both countries, leaving Jews with two choices: to flee, or stay and face continued persecution.The question at the time was, where could they escape to?Roosevelt invited representatives from 32 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Canada, six small European democratic nations, several Latin American countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand.“When he proposed the conference, the president made it clear that no country would be forced to change its immigration quotas, but would instead be asked to volunteer changes,” Yad Vashem’s website explained.As the conference continued, reality set in: only one country, the Dominican Republic, was willing to open its doors to protect the Jews. All the other countries came up with different excuses as to why they are unable to change their policy.“The British delegate claimed that Britain was already fully populated and suffering from unemployment, so it could take in no refugees,” Yad Vashem explained. “The French delegate declared that France had reached ‘the extreme point of saturation as regards admission of refugees.’”Countries like the Netherlands said they would accept refugees as long as they were just using the country to transit to another destination, while the US said it “would make the previously unfilled quota for Germans and Austrians available to these new refugees,” allowing in 30,000. By the time the war had begun, it had let in some 40,000 Jewish refugees.South Africa said that it would only let in those Jewish immigrants with close relatives, and Australia’s representative Thomas White said that his country had never had a race problem, “and we are not desirous of importing one by encouraging any scheme of large-scale foreign migration.”Only after the horrors of Kristallnacht on November 9-10 did Australia agree to take in 15,000 Jewish immigrants over three years.The conference caused a major stir in Germany, with the Nazis using it to emphasize the seriousness of the “Jewish problem.” At the time, they said that it was “astounding” that the countries participating were so critical of Germany for the way Jews were treated, but refused to let them in when the opportunity arose.The Evian Conference failed to achieve Roosevelt’s goal, and while Germany encouraged Jews to leave until October 1941, there was nowhere for them to go. Their fate was sealed.

