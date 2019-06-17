Family of two 'Tree of Life' Pittsburgh victims visits Israel

From left to right: Michele (sister), Joy (mother), Eli (father) and Diane (sister) Rosenthal, next to the trees planted in their brothers' memory.
(photo credit: NATASHA KUPERMAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
On October 27, 2018, during the morning prayers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eleven Jews were murdered by a lone gunman. The shooting was the deadliest terrorist attack ever perpetrated on the Jewish community in the United States and shook the entire world. Among the victims were Cecil and David Rosenthal, two brothers with special needs. This week, as guests of the Genesis Prize Foundation and with the assistance of the Jewish Federation of North America, Cecil and David’s family members – their parents and two sisters – arrived in Israel.
Yesterday, they had an emotional meeting at Beit Uri in Afula, Israel, which serves as a community for children with developmental disabilities. The residents planted memorial trees for the Rosenthal brothers immediately after learning of their tragic murder.
Eli Rosenthal, their father, said in a voice charged with feeling, "We were privileged to visit a special and charming place because of our sons." During the week, the family will also participate as honored guests at the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem, which this year will dedicate the $1 million Genesis Prize to fight for the eradication of antisemitism.