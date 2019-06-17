Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Family of two 'Tree of Life' Pittsburgh victims visits Israel

The shooting was the deadliest terrorist attack ever perpetrated on the Jewish community in the United States and shook the entire world.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
June 17, 2019 18:06
From left to right: Michele (sister), Joy (mother), Eli (father) and Diane (sister) Rosenthal, next

From left to right: Michele (sister), Joy (mother), Eli (father) and Diane (sister) Rosenthal, next to the trees planted in their brothers' memory. (photo credit: NATASHA KUPERMAN)

 
On October 27, 2018, during the morning prayers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eleven Jews were murdered by a lone gunman. The shooting was the deadliest terrorist attack ever perpetrated on the Jewish community in the United States and shook the entire world. Among the victims were Cecil and David Rosenthal, two brothers with special needs. This week, as guests of the Genesis Prize Foundation and with the assistance of the Jewish Federation of North America, Cecil and David’s family members – their parents and two sisters – arrived in Israel.

Yesterday, they had an emotional meeting at Beit Uri in Afula, Israel, which serves as a community for children with developmental disabilities. The residents planted memorial trees for the Rosenthal brothers immediately after learning of their tragic murder.

Eli Rosenthal, their father, said in a voice charged with feeling, "We were privileged to visit a special and charming place because of our sons." During the week, the family will also participate as honored guests at the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem, which this year will dedicate the $1 million Genesis Prize to fight for the eradication of antisemitism.

